MobiKwik launches flexible investment product - Xtra with 12% returns

“90% Indians do not have access to the right financial products or the know-how to maximize their savings. Xtra has been envisioned to further savings for every Indian and give them the best possible interest rate. Xtra is super flexible, enabling users to invest and earn for short bursts or extended time periods. Let's say Reema invested at the beginning of the month; now her money is earning daily interest. Even if she withdraws her deposit to meet monthly expenses on the 16th of the month, she has now earned 0.5% on her deposit in those 15 days maximizing her savings!" said Mukul Saxena, CEO, Financial Services, MobiKwik.