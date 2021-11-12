MobiKwik has collaborated with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Axis Bank to launch MobiKwik RuPayCard, the fintech company informed on Friday. It said the card will be free of charge to customers and purely digital keeping in line with the growing demand for digital payments across online and brick and mortar stores.

The customers can now get up to ₹200,000 of their MobiKwik wallet balance mirrored on the MobiKwik RuPay Prepaid Card. The integration of the card with MobiKwik wallet will allow MobiKwik customers to use the card and wallet balance at over 41 million merchants across 190 countries, in addition to the MobiKwik merchant network.

The card users will automatically qualify for MobiKwik Zip, a flagship BNPL (buy now, pay later) product, which provides up to ₹30,000 credit in the user’s wallet. The users can also save extra on each card purchase by benefiting from both RuPay card offers and MobiKwik SuperCash.

Commenting on the partnership, Upasana Taku, Co-founder & COO, MobiKwik said, “MobiKwik RuPay is our second Prepaid Card within a span of a year, and it strongly reaffirms our commitment for financial inclusion in India. We are diligently working towards bringing innovative products which will deliver a superlative pay later experience to our customers."

Axis Bank Deputy Managing Director Rajiv Anand said: "This MobiKwik RuPay Card is suitable for young Indians who are looking for cashless, secure, and innovative payment options. We believe that the partnership will help us increase the credit footprints in India."

NPCI's Chief Digital Officer Arif Khan that this card is curated keeping in mind the growing digital needs of today’s users. "Together with MobiKwik, we are confident of enhancing the value of digital transactions by taking this card to the people of India," he added.

RuPay will bring in state of art features on tokenisation, offline transit, and attractive offers across different categories like travel, dining, retail shopping, bill payments etc, the statement said.

“In addition, 24*7 concierge service will also be available to users for a host of services like Gift / Flower Delivery Assistance, Restaurant referral & Arrangement, IT Return Assessment & Filing Assistance, etc," said MobiKwik.

