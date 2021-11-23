Mobikwik says ‘will list at the right time’, path to profitability clear

Fintech major Mobikwik clarified on Tuesday that it will make its share market debut “at the right time". The comment came amid speculations that the firm is delaying its IPO by a few months as it struggles to find foreign institutional investors at the right valuation. The tepid listing of competitor Paytm seems to have dented investor sentiment for Mobikwik, recent reports suggested.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}