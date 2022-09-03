MobiKwik total income jumps 80% to 543 cr in FY22

MobiKwik total income jumps 80% to ₹543 cr in FY222 min read . 07:33 AM IST
MobiKwik said its contribution margin rose to ₹145 crore in FY 2021-22, compared to ₹30 crore in FY 2020-21, and posted an operational profit in the second half of 2021-22.
The total income of IPO-bound fintech firm MobiKwik has jumped 80% to ₹543 crore in the financial year ended March 2022, the company said as quoted by news agency PTI. The company recorded a total income of ₹302.3 crore in FY21.
In an official statement, MobiKwik said its contribution margin increased to ₹145 crore as compared to ₹30 crore in FY 2020-21.
MobiKwik said its contribution margin rose to ₹145 crore in FY 2021-22, compared to ₹30 crore in FY 2020-21, and posted an operational profit in the second half of 2021-22.
Upasana Taku, MobiKwik co-founder said, "The most significant milestone was turning EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) profitable in the second half, a rarity in the tech world which reflects our ethos of remaining at the forefront of fintech innovation, growing rapidly but with capital efficiency."
She said that the company remains confident of not only achieving short-term financial goals but also the long-term objective of transforming into a full-service neobank as the business is now self-sustaining and the momentum is growing.
The fintech firm is currently generating revenue primarily from two segments, that is, payments and digital financial services.
Taku stated that the company's performance has given her confidence to accelerate further---the first five months of FY23 have equaled credit disbursals of the entire FY22.
She said that the company's goal is to become the go-to financial app for its users and merchants across the country, for which, it is expanding the product portfolio to cater to the diverse needs of its credit-tested users.
MobiKwik had also filed draft papers for IPO in July 2021 to raise ₹1,500 crore and ₹400 crore from an offer for sale. It has permission to hit the market till November 2022.
(With PTI inputs)
