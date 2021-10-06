‘MobiKwik will reach informal economy workers through BNPL’

Out of our 108 million users, 45 million have their KYC done. Out of these 23 million are pre-approved for BNPL. The repeat user proportion has also gone up from 79% in FY 2020-21 to 82% in the June quarter. The average spend per user is ₹3189. The gross merchandise value (GMV) stands at ₹2.4 billion for the June quarter. We have a network of 3.5 million merchants where the BNPL programme can be used, including online and offline merchants. Also, we issue a prepaid card to our customers through which they can avail of BNPL even at merchants who are not part of this network. A third factor that extends our reach is QR codes. These are interoperable and hence even merchants who are not part of our network can be paid through BNPL using QR codes.

