Mobile gaming platform EWar Games raises equity funding from angel investors

The Bengaluru-based company will use the funds to optimise the quality and user experience of its product (a mobile app), and to strengthen its marketing and brand promotion efforts.

"We are delighted to announce our maiden equity funding that has happened only within three months of EWar’s inception. This will provide our startup with the necessary initial financial boost and enable us to penetrate the market and reach our target customers seamlessly," said Parth Chadha, founder and CEO of EWar Games, in a statement.

He added, "Within a very short span of time, our e-sports application has become overwhelmingly popular and is witnessing 3X month-on-month growth. EWar is now aiming to cater to a user base of over one million in the next two months and wants to position itself as the most customer-centric gaming platform and a one-stop solution for all gaming and e-sports enthusiasts in India."

The statement added that EWar is the flagship product of Bengaluru-based gHack Technologies. The company claims that the EWar app has a user base of over 500,000 and that the number of games being played on the EWar platform has crossed over 45,000 a month.

Founded by Chadha and Rahul Singh, EWar now has team of 10 gaming and tech enthusiasts and a board of advisors and investors from the sports, gaming and startup ecosystems.