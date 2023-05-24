Mobile marketing firm Affle's arm to acquire YouAppi for $45 mn1 min read . Updated: 24 May 2023, 04:29 PM IST
The deal is for a total consideration of $45 million including upfront consideration of $35.44 million for purchase of 100% equity ownership
New Delhi: Affle International, the Singapore-based subsidiary of Affle India Limited, will acquire YouAppi, a global gaming-focused programmatic mobile app marketing platform, for $45 million.
