New Delhi: Affle International, the Singapore-based subsidiary of Affle India Limited, will acquire YouAppi, a global gaming-focused programmatic mobile app marketing platform, for $45 million.

“A total consideration of USD 45 million including upfront consideration of USD 35.44 million for purchase of 100% equity ownership and contingent incremental consideration of USD 9.56 million to be paid after the end of 12 months from the date of completion of the acquisition, subject to performing and fulfilling certain conditions," mobile marketing platform Affle said in a BSE filing.

YouAppi was incorporated in the US in 2011 and has a presence with teams based out of the US, Israel and Japan.

“We see a lot of synergies to strengthen YouAppi as a consumer platform business in the fast-growing and resilient gaming vertical," Anuj Khanna Sohum, MD and CEO of Affle said.

Affle is a global technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer recommendations and conversions through relevant mobile advertising. The platform aims to enhance returns on marketing investment through contextual mobile ads and also by reducing digital ad fraud.

Moshe Vaknin, co-founder and CEO of YouAppi said, "This strategically aligns our complementary technology capabilities and combines business models, delivering greater value for our customers globally."

Digital advertising in India rose 52% year-on-year in 2022. The service sector was the top advertiser on the digital medium. A new entrant in the top ten list was ‘building, industrial and land materials’ industry, said a report, ‘Rewinding Y 2022 for Advertising in Digital’ by TAM AdEx. AdEx is the advertising information systems (AIS) division of TAM Media Research.

Digital advertising is up 58% since 2018. E-commerce was the top advertising category in 2022, and coaching and competitive exam centres and online financial services were new entrants in the top 10 categories.