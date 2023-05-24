Home/ Companies / News/  Mobile marketing firm Affle's arm to acquire YouAppi for $45 mn
Back

New Delhi: Affle International, the Singapore-based subsidiary of Affle India Limited, will acquire YouAppi, a global gaming-focused programmatic mobile app marketing platform, for $45 million. 

“A total consideration of USD 45 million including upfront consideration of USD 35.44 million for purchase of 100% equity ownership and contingent incremental consideration of USD 9.56 million to be paid after the end of 12 months from the date of completion of the acquisition, subject to performing and fulfilling certain conditions," mobile marketing platform Affle said in a BSE filing.

YouAppi was incorporated in the US in 2011 and has a presence with teams based out of the US, Israel and Japan. 

“We see a lot of synergies to strengthen YouAppi as a consumer platform business in the fast-growing and resilient gaming vertical," Anuj Khanna Sohum, MD and CEO of Affle said.

Affle is a global technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer recommendations and conversions through relevant mobile advertising. The platform aims to enhance returns on marketing investment through contextual mobile ads and also by reducing digital ad fraud. 

Moshe Vaknin, co-founder and CEO of YouAppi said, "This strategically aligns our complementary technology capabilities and combines business models, delivering greater value for our customers globally." 

Digital advertising in India rose 52% year-on-year in 2022. The service sector was the top advertiser on the digital medium. A new entrant in the top ten list was ‘building, industrial and land materials’ industry, said a report, ‘Rewinding Y 2022 for Advertising in Digital’ by TAM AdEx. AdEx is the advertising information systems (AIS) division of TAM Media Research. 

Digital advertising is up 58% since 2018. E-commerce was the top advertising category in 2022, and coaching and competitive exam centres and online financial services were new entrants in the top 10 categories.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Varuni Khosla
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout