Mobile Premier League signs up as presenting sponsor for Bigg Boss 2020

NEW DELHI : Esports and mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League has come on board for Bigg Boss 2020, the latest season of the reality show hosted by Salman Khan on Colors, the general entertainment channel owned by Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd.

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo pulled out of the Bigg Boss title sponsorship following the negative publicity it garnered since the Indo-China border clash. The company that is supposed to have paid Rs. 30 crore for Bigg Boss, also exited the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pro Kabaddi League deals.

The Bigg Boss house will have multiple MPL touchpoints to engage with audiences and drive consumer connect, a statement from Viacom18 said.

“Bigg Boss appeals to demographics across geographies. Its strong fanbase makes it one of the most sought-after marketing playgrounds for sponsors. Over the years, several brands have come forward to explore innovative customizations and partnerships to deliver their business ambitions. We are glad to welcome Mobile Premier League as the presenting sponsor for the new season of Bigg Boss," Mahesh Shetty, head, network sales, Viacom18, said in a statement.

Last month, MPL had also inked a deal with Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming IPL tournament.

“Bigg Boss is one of the most watched reality shows in India. With MPL expanding into areas like entertainment via its live-streaming and a bunch of video-first features, Bigg Boss was the most obvious choice for us to associate with," Abhishek Madhavan, vice-president, growth and marketing, Mobile Premier League (MPL) said in a statement.

The marquee show that returns to TV screens after audiences remaining starved for entertainment for months during the covid-19 lockdown will not only premier on Colors but have Viacom’s subscription-based video streaming platform Voot Select offer uninterrupted access with 24-hour live feeds from the Bigg Boss house on weekdays. It will also viewers to stream the episode before TV and ad-free at Rs. 99 per month and a special introductory price of Rs. 499 per year.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via