Mobility platform Revos raises $4 mn in series A funding from Union Square

Anyone, and not just the EV owner, can buy and install Bolt to set up a charging point for drivers to use ubiquitously while also generating passive income and expanding the charging network while doing so. Drivers can locate the nearest charging point on the mobile app, scan through the QR code and use the charger on demand and pay per use. No additional infrastructure is required to install Bolt and it requires little to no maintenance. Several hundreds of Bolt chargers are in use in many cities across India and an upgraded version is set to be launched in the coming weeks.

