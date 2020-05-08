New Delhi: Tata Power SED has won a contract worth rs 1,200 crore for the modernization of air field infrastructure (MAFI) from the defence ministry, a defence ministry statement said on Friday.

It involves the modernization of 37 airfields for Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Navy (IN) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in the second phase of the MAFI. In the first phase, 30 airfields of IAF were upgraded, the statement said.

“The airfields modernised under MAFI Phase-I have been of immense benefit to both military and civil users," it said.

“The project is a turnkey project that includes installation and commissioning of modern airfield equipment like Cat-II Instrument Landing System (ILS) and Cat II Air Field Lightning System (AFLS)," the statement said. “The modern equipment around the airfield will also be directly connected to Air Traffic Control (ATC), thereby providing control of the airfield systems to the air traffic controllers. The upgradation of navigational aids and infrastructure under this project would enhance the operational capability by facilitating air operations of military and civil aircrafts even in poor visibility and adverse weather condition while enhancing aerospace safety," the statement said.

“The contract will provide impetus to the domestic industry in the prevailing situation," the statement said, a reference to India easing some of the restrictions it had put in place, completely shutting down economic activity, as it looked at ways to stem covid-19 infections in the country. After a 40 day hard lockdown, the government has allowed some industrial activity including construction and work in factories provided social distancing norms are enforced.

“The project will give a boost to over 250 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises which will be directly benefited from being involved in execution of various activities of this project. This contract would aid in infusing the much needed capital in the market and boost employment generation in such fields as communications, avionics, information technology, apart from civil and electrical equipment and construction," the defence ministry statement added.

Share Via