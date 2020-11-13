Modern Steels to sell its alloy operations to PE firm for 130 crore

MUMBAI: Chandigarh-based alloy steel manufacturer Modern Steels is in advanced discussions to sell its operations to global private equity firm ADV Partners, according to two people aware of the talks between the groups.

The deal is expected to fetch ₹120-130 crore and is likely to close this month, they said.

Modern Steels is a publicly listed company that manufactures special and alloy steel, particularly for the automotive sector, stainless steel and bright bars, and has an annual steel-making capacity of 150,000 tonnes.

The company was classified as a non-performing asset in 2018 by lenders State Bank of India, Canara Bank, and Punjab National Bank in 2018. Subsequently, the first two lenders sold their outstanding debt to Edelweiss’s asset reconstruction arm, while Punjab National Bank retains its exposure to the company.

On 6 November, Modern Steels,in a stock exchange filing, said it was discussing a proposal to sell its assets on a slump sale basis and will settle its outstanding debt with Edelweiss ARC through a one-time settlement.

“The promoters are talking to two to three investors for a settlement, but ADV is ahead in the race," one of the two people cited above said. “The lenders tried to get the case admitted under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code in 2018 but that has been held up because of delays in court. The company has been struggling for working capital and it owed about ₹400-odd crore to banks when it was first declared an NPA. Even at the current sale value, lenders will have to take a significant haircut on their exposure"

For ADV Partners, this will be their second steel acquisition in India. In January 2019, the private equity firm had bought Gerdau Steel India from Brazilian conglomerate Gerdau SA for $120 million. Gerdau India has since been renamed Arjas Steel and operates a 300,000-tonne special steel manufacturing facility in Tadipatri, Andhra Pradesh along with two captive power plants. The facility supplies primarily to the automotive, defense and railways sectors.

Mint’s emails to ADV Partners, Modern Steels and Edelweiss ARC remain unanswered.

For the September quarter, Modern Steels reported revenue from operations of ₹20.19 crore and net loss of ₹8.58 crore, similar to the ₹8.11 crore loss it reported in the year-ago period. In FY20, the company had reported revenue from operations of ₹211 crore and net loss of ₹49.39 crore.

As part of its notes to accounts, auditors to Modern Steels said the company had failed to comply with conditions of its one-time settlement with Punjab National Bank. They questioned the going concern status of the company, noting that its net worth had eroded and that operating cash flows had turned negative. “The negative operating cash flows indicated by historical financial statements, adverse key financial ratios and inability to comply with term loan agreements indicate the existence of material uncertainty that may cast doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern."

Modern Steels’ sale comes at a time when the domestic steel industry is staging a comeback from a dismal first quarter, driven by demand from construction, automotive and the consumer durables segments. According to the quarterly production numbers published by India’s largest steel mills, business is thriving despite the 31% year-on-year fall in estimated steel consumption.

