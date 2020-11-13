Modern Steels to sell its alloy operations to PE firm for 130 crore

“The promoters are talking to two to three investors for a settlement, but ADV is ahead in the race," one of the two people cited above said. “The lenders tried to get the case admitted under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code in 2018 but that has been held up because of delays in court. The company has been struggling for working capital and it owed about ₹400-odd crore to banks when it was first declared an NPA. Even at the current sale value, lenders will have to take a significant haircut on their exposure"