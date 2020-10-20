Modern trade sales very tepid: Britannia’s Varun Berry

As far as our industry is concerned, we were doing well and continue to do well. But from an economic growth standpoint, from a country's perspective, I think the time is right for the government to invest, to look at infrastructure projects, in terms of making sure that it gives the economy a kickstart, by giving employment to a lot more people. And I think budget deficit at this point in time should be the last thing on the government's mind, even if it means printing money and going after a lot of developmental projects, which offer better infrastructure and a lot of job opportunities. That’s the best thing for the government to do at this stage.