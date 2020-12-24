OPEN APP
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine (AFP)
Moderna anticipates its vaccine to safeguard against new mutated coronavirus

1 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2020, 10:19 AM IST Staff Writer

It also confirmed to perform additional tests of its vaccine in the coming weeks to check the effectiveness against the new strain of the virus.

Pharma major Moderna on Wednesday said that it expects its COVID-19 vaccine to be protective against the new mutated coronavirus reported in Britain.

"Moderna expects that the immunity induced by its COVID-19 vaccine would be protective against coronavirus variants reported in the United Kingdom (UK)," read the statement released by Moderna.

It also confirmed to perform additional tests of its vaccine in the coming weeks to check the effectiveness against the new strain of the virus.

"We plan to run tests to confirm the activity of the vaccine against any strain," added the release.

Based on the data to date, Moderna expects that the vaccine-induced immunity from the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine would be protective against the variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus recently discovered in the UK.

The forward-looking statements made by Moderna are based on current expectations and does not guarantee the success of the vaccine against the new mutated coronavirus.

