Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Moderna anticipates its vaccine to safeguard against new mutated coronavirus
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

Moderna anticipates its vaccine to safeguard against new mutated coronavirus

1 min read . 10:19 AM IST Staff Writer

It also confirmed to perform additional tests of its vaccine in the coming weeks to check the effectiveness against the new strain of the virus.

Pharma major Moderna on Wednesday said that it expects its COVID-19 vaccine to be protective against the new mutated coronavirus reported in Britain.

Pharma major Moderna on Wednesday said that it expects its COVID-19 vaccine to be protective against the new mutated coronavirus reported in Britain.

"Moderna expects that the immunity induced by its COVID-19 vaccine would be protective against coronavirus variants reported in the United Kingdom (UK)," read the statement released by Moderna.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"Moderna expects that the immunity induced by its COVID-19 vaccine would be protective against coronavirus variants reported in the United Kingdom (UK)," read the statement released by Moderna.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Inside the farmer disquiet at Delhi’s doorstep

It also confirmed to perform additional tests of its vaccine in the coming weeks to check the effectiveness against the new strain of the virus.

"We plan to run tests to confirm the activity of the vaccine against any strain," added the release.

Based on the data to date, Moderna expects that the vaccine-induced immunity from the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine would be protective against the variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus recently discovered in the UK.

The forward-looking statements made by Moderna are based on current expectations and does not guarantee the success of the vaccine against the new mutated coronavirus.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.