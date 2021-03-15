Subscribe
Moderna begins testing of new COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna Inc said on Sunday it has received an additional $472 million from the US government
1 min read . 10:57 PM IST Reuters

  • The company said its new candidate could potentially be stored in refrigerators instead of freezers, making it easier to distribute
  • The early-stage study will assess the safety and immunogenicity of mRNA-1283 at three dose levels

Moderna Inc said on Monday it had dosed the first patients in an early-stage study of a new COVID-19 vaccine candidate for evaluation as a next-generation shot.

The company said its new candidate, mRNA-1283, could potentially be stored in refrigerators instead of freezers, making it easier to distribute, especially in developing countries.

The early-stage study will assess the safety and immunogenicity of mRNA-1283 at three dose levels, and will be given to healthy adults either as a single dose or in two doses 28 days apart, the company said.

Last week, Moderna began dosing the first participants in a study testing its COVID-19 booster vaccine candidates.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Anil D'Silva)

