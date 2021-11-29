Among the biggest pharma companies in the world, Moderna and BioNtech are racing against time to try and find a vaccine to nullify the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

First identified in South Africa on 25 November, the variant has already caused a global panic, roiling markets and resulting in travel bans on southern African nations.

In an interview to BBC, Moderna's chief medical officer Paul Burton said for the company to make a brand new vaccine, tailored just to Omicron, that will be possible by early 2022 in terms of availability.

“If people are on the fence, and you haven’t been vaccinated, get vaccinated," he said. “This is a dangerous looking virus, but I think we have many tools in our armamentarium now to fight it," Burton said.

Shares of Moderna were up 12% in pre-market trading at 4:15 a.m. Monday in New York.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech company mobilized “hundreds" of staff early on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day in the US, after news of the omicron variant spread.

In the meanwhile, BioNTech SE today said it had started work on a vaccine similarly tailored to Omicron, though it was not yet clear if it would have to rework its established Covid-19 shot.

On whether the existing vaccines work against the new variant, Burton said they will know some information on that in at least two weeks.

BioNTech, which makes vaccines together with Pfizer, said the development of an adapted vaccine is part of the company's standard procedure for new variants

"The first steps of developing a potential new vaccine overlap with the research necessary in order to evaluate whether a new shot will be needed," it added.

The Omicron variant carries a very high global risk of surges, the WHO warned on Monday as more countries reported cases, prompting border closures.

BioNTech had said on Friday it expects more lab data over the next two weeks to help determine if there is need for an Omicron-specific vaccine. Rival Moderna has said it was working on a redesign of its Covid-19 vaccine for future booster shots.

The first steps of developing a new vaccine overlap with the research necessary in order to evaluate whether a new shot will be needed -- a process that began last Thursday as soon as news of the new variant began to spread around the world.

The German biotech and its Covid vaccine partner Pfizer Inc. put plans into place months ago to ensure a new version of their shot could ship within 100 days if necessary.

