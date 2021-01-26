Moderna said its vaccine induced production of neutralizing antibodies against the strain first identified in the U.K., known as B.1.1.7, at levels comparable to prior variants. Yet neutralization decreased sharply in the case of the strain in South Africa, known as B.1.351, according to a paper posted on the preprint server bioRxiv. Researchers from both Moderna and the National Institutes of Health’s Vaccine Research Center conducted the analyses. The paper hasn’t yet gone through the standard peer-review process.