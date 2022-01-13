Moderna Inc. on Wednesday said it expects to report data from its Covid-19 vaccine trial in children ages 2 to 5 in March.

If the data are supportive and, subject to regulatory consultation, Moderna may proceed with regulatory filings for the vaccine for young children thereafter, the U.S. pharmaceutical and biotechnology company said.

Moderna said it is also evaluating a booster dose in 12- to 17-year-olds.

In early December, Moderna decided to evaluate the potential of lower doses to meet regulatory guidance for immunogenicity in children 6 to 11 years of age and in adolescents 12 to 17 years of age in its continuing clinical trials, it said.

