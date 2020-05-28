Moderna Inc has extended a deal with pharmaceutical ingredient supplier CordenPharma to secure large volumes of the lipids used to produce its experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The US biotech company had last week said that the vaccine candidate, the first to be tested in the United States, produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers, offering a glimmer of hope for a vaccine among the most advanced in development.

Moderna plans to supply millions of doses per month in 2020 and tens of millions a month in 2021 if the vaccine proves successful. There are currently no approved treatments or vaccines for COVID-19.

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will further extend their supply relationship by expanding the manufacturing agreement originally signed in 2016 between Moderna and CordenPharma Switzerland.

The expanded agreement will begin immediately in order to rapidly meet Moderna's increasing demand over the upcoming months, with an emphasis on securing their future long-term supply.

"This expansion will increase supply of lipid excipients used to manufacture our mRNA products," Moderna's chief technical operations and quality officer, Juan Andres, said.

Michael Quirmbach, CordenPharma's President & CE, said: "We are thrilled to extend our long-term agreement to help support Moderna by leveraging our strong global network of GMP manufacturing facilities across Europe and the US to supply the immediate need of lipid excipients for their coronavirus vaccine. We are hopeful Moderna's technology represents a positive impact for people suffering from COVID-19 across the globe, and we are honored to contribute to the industry as a whole." (With Agency Inputs)

