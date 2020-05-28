Moderna extends deal to source raw material for coronavirus vaccine

Michael Quirmbach, CordenPharma's President & CE, said: "We are thrilled to extend our long-term agreement to help support Moderna by leveraging our strong global network of GMP manufacturing facilities across Europe and the US to supply the immediate need of lipid excipients for their coronavirus vaccine. We are hopeful Moderna's technology represents a positive impact for people suffering from COVID-19 across the globe, and we are honored to contribute to the industry as a whole." (With Agency Inputs)