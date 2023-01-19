Moderna finds life after covid-193 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 07:17 PM IST
Biotech company shows its vaccine platform will outlast the pandemic
There are few examples in modern history of a company like Moderna. As recently chronicled by Wall Street Journal reporter Peter Loftus in his book “The Messenger," at the start of 2020 Moderna was a tiny biotech company with dim prospects and an experimental technology—messenger RNA—that looked years away from delivering any products.