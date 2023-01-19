Moderna finds life after covid-19
Biotech company shows its vaccine platform will outlast the pandemic
Biotech company shows its vaccine platform will outlast the pandemic
There are few examples in modern history of a company like Moderna. As recently chronicled by Wall Street Journal reporter Peter Loftus in his book “The Messenger," at the start of 2020 Moderna was a tiny biotech company with dim prospects and an experimental technology—messenger RNA—that looked years away from delivering any products.
Then came Covid-19, and everything changed.
Moderna became a central player in the pandemic, with one of the world’s first Covid-19 vaccines. Sales shot up from basically zero in 2019 to around $19 billion last year. (Moderna will report full year results in the coming weeks.)
But even as Covid-19 turned Moderna into a biotech giant, the debate on Wall Street over its prospects has continued to rage. How does one value a company with a single approved vaccine for a pandemic that could soon be over? The company’s revenue from the Covid-19 vaccine is predicted by analysts to fall drastically in coming years, according to data from FactSet.
Moderna’s Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel has continually highlighted the value of the mRNA platform for other illnesses, but investors got skittish during last year’s bear market, with Moderna’s stock dropping from nearly $500 in August 2021 to as low as $115 in 2022.
Now, Moderna’s next chapter is finally starting to take shape, and investors are taking notice.
On Tuesday, Moderna released top-line results for its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, which showed it was 83.7% effective against lower-respiratory diseases caused by RSV. The results mean the vaccine will enter a competitive landscape for emerging RSV shots that includes GSK and Pfizer.
The virus is one of the leading causes of U.S. hospitalizations for infants and older adults, and the market for approved RSV vaccines could eventually be worth north of $5 billion, UBS analysts predict, assigning Moderna peak sales of about $1.3 billion. Moderna’s stock was up around 3% midday Wednesday in response to the news late Tuesday.
The RSV readout came after Moderna said last month its experimental cancer vaccine, which is being developed in partnership with Merck, helped ward off the recurrence of melanoma in a mid-stage trial. While the statistical analysis of the study was criticized by some, the companies plan to conduct a larger melanoma study, which will give the medical community a better picture of the vaccine’s effect.
Ultimately, the potential of personalized cancer vaccines, which are designed to help a patient generate a tailored response specific to their tumor mutation, could be huge. If the vaccine works in melanoma as well as across different types of cancer, Jefferies analyst Michael Yee sees it as a $5 billion to $10 billion annual franchise.
Mr. Yee and other analysts are also gaining more confidence in the potential for combination vaccines, which would differentiate Moderna from other companies. Moderna is testing a combination Covid and Flu shot as well as a Covid-Flu-RSV shot. The chance to get protection against multiple respiratory illnesses in one shot would surely be seen as highly convenient by many.
Moderna got a huge lift from Covid-19. But with the broader use of mRNA technology becoming increasingly clear, its future story is starting to take shape. Long-term investors should no longer fret about its durability once the pandemic fades away.