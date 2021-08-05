Moderna Inc. said Thursday it expects people who received its two-dose Covid-19 vaccine to need a booster shot in the fall to keep strong protection against newer variants of the coronavirus.

The company said its vaccine remains 90% effective against preventing Covid-19 disease for at least six months, but said it sees a decline in antibody levels after six months, especially against newer strains of the coronavirus including the Delta variant. In a Phase 2 study, a third shot of the original formulation, as well as shots with vaccine candidates with adjusted designs, all showed robust antibody responses against Covid-19 variants of concern, Moderna said.

“We believe a dose three of a booster will likely be necessary to keep us as safe as possible," Moderna President Stephen Hoge said in a call with investors and analysts on Thursday. “What we see is the potential for waning immunity."

Moderna, whose vaccine was authorized for emergency use in December, said Thursday it intends to complete in August its submission to the Food and Drug Administration for full approval of its shot. Its larger rival Pfizer Inc. completed its submission in July and the FDA aims to approve it by next month. FDA officials say the vaccines are safe but acknowledge full approval could help combat vaccine hesitancy and ease the way for vaccine mandates as cases in the U.S. fueled by the Delta variant surge.

Moderna’s call for a third shot came as it reported $4.2 billion of vaccine sales in April through June, a significant boost for a company that a year ago had yet to commercialize its products. In the second quarter of 2020, the company’s revenue was $67 million. Moderna sold 199 million doses in the latest quarter, for a total of 302 million doses so far this year.

The company said it signed $20 billion worth of advanced purchase agreements for 2021 and has stopped taking orders for 2021 because it is at full capacity. For 2022 it says it has already signed $12 billion in advanced purchase agreements and $8 billion in options. Some countries, including Israel and Switzerland, have already signed advanced purchase agreements for 2023, Moderna said. The company anticipates it can supply between 800 million and 1 billion doses in 2021 and 2 billion to 3 billion doses in 2022, depending on the final booster doses approved by regulators.

As the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus is becoming dominant across the world, Israel has started giving a third shot to its most vulnerable people, while the German and French governments have said they intend to soon. The World Health Organization called Wednesday for a moratorium on Covid-19 booster shots until at least the end of September to address a shortfall in vaccine supplies to poor countries.

Pfizer has said it plans to seek clearance from U.S. regulators to distribute a booster shot of its Covid-19 vaccine, while the Biden administration is weighing whether to administer them.

Of the roughly 165 million Americans who are fully vaccinated, nearly 64 million have gotten Moderna’s two-dose vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 88 million have received the vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech SE, while around 13 million have gotten Johnson & Johnson’s shot.

Moderna’s vaccine efficacy results compare favorably to those from Pfizer-BioNTech, which released data last week showing the efficacy of its vaccine diminished overtime, dropping every two months to 84% after six months from a peak of 96% within two months of vaccination.

Even with reduced antibodies, vaccines are protecting against severe disease, according to researchers and published research. That is because the vaccines help other immune-system weapons: the T-cells that hunt down infected cells and destroy them, and memory B-cells, which circulate in the blood and help churn out antibodies upon detecting a virus. Both are likely helping prevent severe disease, according to researchers.

In the second quarter, Moderna posted a profit of $6.46 a share, a rise from a loss of 31 cents a share in last year’s second quarter. Analysts had been forecasting earnings of $5.96 a share, according to FactSet.

In another sign of the company’s rapid growth, it said it employed about 1,800 people at the end of June, compared with just over 930 a year ago.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

