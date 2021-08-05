Moderna recommends covid-19 vaccine booster to protect against new variants

Moderna, whose vaccine was authorized for emergency use in December, said Thursday it intends to complete in August its submission to the Food and Drug Administration for full approval of its shot. Its larger rival Pfizer Inc. completed its submission in July and the FDA aims to approve it by next month. FDA officials say the vaccines are safe but acknowledge full approval could help combat vaccine hesitancy and ease the way for vaccine mandates as cases in the U.S. fueled by the Delta variant surge.

