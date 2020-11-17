Moderna’s covid-19 vaccine: When could it be ready and everything else you need

As soon as next month. Moderna says it expects to ask U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize use by early December. It is unclear how long the agency will take to make a decision, and the agency is expected to first ask an outside panel of experts to weigh in. Yet federal officials have said it could get a green light to go into distribution that month, if everything checks out. One key issue researchers and regulators are waiting on: proof the vaccine is safe. So far, subjects have reported only mild or moderate side effects, such as fatigue and redness at the injection site. Before making a judgment on safety, the FDA wants to see how half of the trial’s 30,000 subjects fare for at least two months on the two-dose regimen.