Home >Companies >News >Moderna says patent ruling not to affect COVID-19 vaccine development
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Moderna says patent ruling not to affect COVID-19 vaccine development

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2020, 10:11 AM IST Reuters

An administrative court run by the US Patent and Trademark Office rejects Moderna's arguments to invalidate a US patent owned by Arbutus, sparking worries over its efforts to develop next-generation vaccines, including a coronavirus vaccine

Moderna Inc said on Friday its formula used in developing a COVID-19 vaccine was not covered under patents owned by Arbutus Biopharma.

An administrative court run by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Thursday rejected Moderna's arguments to invalidate a U.S. patent owned by Arbutus, sparking worries over its efforts to develop next-generation vaccines, including a coronavirus vaccine.

Moderna said the court's ruling relates to actions it took in response to "longstanding aggressive posture" taken by Arbutus against developers of nucleic acid-based therapeutics and began well before the development of mRNA-1273, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Moderna shares were up slightly in extended trading, while Arbutus shares closed down 20% on Friday.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Inc, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (REUTERS)

Moderna covid vaccine produces neutralizing antibodies, enters final stage trial

4 min read . 15 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout