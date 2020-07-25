Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Moderna says patent ruling not to affect COVID-19 vaccine development
Photo: Reuters

Moderna says patent ruling not to affect COVID-19 vaccine development

1 min read . 10:11 AM IST Reuters

An administrative court run by the US Patent and Trademark Office rejects Moderna's arguments to invalidate a US patent owned by Arbutus, sparking worries over its efforts to develop next-generation vaccines, including a coronavirus vaccine

Moderna Inc said on Friday its formula used in developing a COVID-19 vaccine was not covered under patents owned by Arbutus Biopharma.

Moderna Inc said on Friday its formula used in developing a COVID-19 vaccine was not covered under patents owned by Arbutus Biopharma.

An administrative court run by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Thursday rejected Moderna's arguments to invalidate a U.S. patent owned by Arbutus, sparking worries over its efforts to develop next-generation vaccines, including a coronavirus vaccine.

An administrative court run by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Thursday rejected Moderna's arguments to invalidate a U.S. patent owned by Arbutus, sparking worries over its efforts to develop next-generation vaccines, including a coronavirus vaccine.

Moderna said the court's ruling relates to actions it took in response to "longstanding aggressive posture" taken by Arbutus against developers of nucleic acid-based therapeutics and began well before the development of mRNA-1273, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Moderna shares were up slightly in extended trading, while Arbutus shares closed down 20% on Friday.

