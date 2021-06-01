Moderna seeks full approval from US FDA for its Covid-19 vaccine

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moderna Inc. has applied for full approval for its Covid-19 vaccine that was cleared on an emergency basis, the company said in a statement today. The move could turn it into a stable source of revenue for years to come. The company further said, it will submit data to the US regulatory body on a rolling basis in coming weeks to support the application for use of the vaccine in people 18 and older.

The statement also said, Moderna will continue to submit data to support the BLA to the FDA on a rolling basis over the coming weeks with a request for a Priority Review. Once the rolling BLA submission is complete, FDA will notify the company when it is formally accepted for review.

It further added, The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is currently available in the U.S. under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), which was granted on December 18, 2020. As of today, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 124 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine have been administered in the U.S.

If regulators grant Moderna’s request, it would mark the company’s first approved product.



Like its rival Pfizer Inc.'s COVID jab, Moderna's shot is based on messenger RNA technology. It has proved to be highly effective in preventing symptomatic Covid-19.

Pfizer applied to the FDA for a full approval of its vaccine on May 7.

Moderna's vaccine is one of three -- along with the shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech SE and Johnson & Johnson -- with emergency-use authorization in the U.S., a designation that can be revoked at any time and lasts only as long as the state of emergency itself.

(With inputs from agencies)