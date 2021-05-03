Moderna to deliver covid-19 vaccine to hard-hit developing world
- Sale of 34 million doses comes as pandemic rages in countries such as India and Brazil
Moderna Inc. said Monday that it will supply 34 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to an international program that distributes free shots to poorer countries.
The doses will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021 to the World Health Organization-backed Covax initiative, a program financed mostly by Western governments that offers free coronavirus vaccines to 92 low- and middle-income countries across the world.
