Moderna’s covid-19 vaccine works safely in adolescents, company says
- Based on study results, Moderna plans to ask health regulators in the U.S. and other countries early next month to expand shot’s use to 12- to 17-year-olds
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Moderna Inc. said its Covid-19 vaccine was effective in children aged 12 to 17 in a new study, a finding that could clear the way for a second shot for use in adolescents.
The Cambridge, Mass., company said the vaccine induced immune responses among children that were comparable to those seen in a study of adults last year.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!