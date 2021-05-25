Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Moderna’s covid-19 vaccine works safely in adolescents, company says

Moderna’s covid-19 vaccine works safely in adolescents, company says

Reuters
3 min read . 10:15 PM IST PETER LOFTUS, The Wall Street Journal

  • Based on study results, Moderna plans to ask health regulators in the U.S. and other countries early next month to expand shot’s use to 12- to 17-year-olds

Moderna Inc. said its Covid-19 vaccine was effective in children aged 12 to 17 in a new study, a finding that could clear the way for a second shot for use in adolescents.

The Cambridge, Mass., company said the vaccine induced immune responses among children that were comparable to those seen in a study of adults last year.

