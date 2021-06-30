Modi govt's policies for Amazon, Walmart may impede Kirana stores growth

For instance, it isn’t the remit of India’s consumer protection law to check if the many sellers taking online orders for phones during festive-season discount sales are thinly capitalized post boxes. A lot of them came into existence to circumvent a previous policy that e-commerce marketplaces, or their related-party sellers, can’t control more than 25% of the inventory on offer. If they're still violating the spirt of that requirement, it’s not a problem of consumer protection but an anti-competition issue, and should be probed accordingly.It’s not deep-pocketed U.S. e-commerce players that have devastated the neighborhood Indian retailer, but Covid-19. For small shopkeepers to climb out of the debt hole they’ve slipped into because of lost revenue and bloated medical bills, they need partners who will help them go digital. Arbitrary rule-making gets in the way. A startup earning a small commission on each online sale will struggle to run a marketplace that has to refund 100% of a disgruntled customer’s purchase price, especially when no such straitjacket will apply to physical retailers.

