NEW DELHI : In tune with the agenda of 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India), the Narendra Modi government has started promoting 'Make in India' products on government procurement portal Government e-Marketplace (GEM).

Launched in 2016, GeM portal is used for online purchases of goods and services by all the central government ministries and departments. Currently, government departments, ministries, public sector units, state governments, and Central Armed Police Forces are allowed to carry out transactions through this portal. Items on sale include a wide range of products - from office stationery to vehicles.

GeM has made it mandatory for sellers to enter the 'Country of Origin' while registering all new products while sellers, who had already uploaded their products, have been warned that their products shall be removed from the portal if they fail to update the country of origin.

"More importantly, the ‘Make in India’ filter has now been enabled on the portal. Buyers can choose to buy only those products that meet the minimum 50% local content criteria," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a release.

"The marketplace has facilitated entry of small local sellers in Public Procurement, while implementing ‘Make in India’ and MSE Purchase Preference Policies of the Government in the true sense. GeM is enabling quick, efficient, transparent and cost-effective procurement, especially in this hour of need when government organizations require products and services urgently to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic," it said.

