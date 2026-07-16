India's drinkers are moving beyond whisky. Modi Illva is following

Alcoholic beverage manufacturer Modi Illva is expanding beyond its flagship Rockford whisky franchise with a new range of flavoured vodkas and super-premium Indian spirits, betting that consumers are increasingly willing to pay more for domestic liquor and experiment beyond whisky.
The maker of Rockford whisky, which sold about 3.2 million nine-litre cases in FY26, is launching three flavoured variants under its Artic vodka brand this week and plans to introduce more premium products over the next few months to compete with imported labels, managing director Abhishek Modi told Mint.
"We are a 3.2 million-case business now, primarily dominated by brown spirits, but flavoured white spirits will be a game changer for the industry. The business is premiumising," Modi.
The expansion underscores a broader shift in India's alcohol market, where premiumisation and changing drinking habits are driving demand for flavoured white spirits, premium Indian labels and cocktails, even as lower import duties under the India-UK trade agreement are set to intensify competition from global brands.