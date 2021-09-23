Modi, Qualcomm CEO discuss semiconductor

Last month, N Chandrashekharan, chairman of the Tata Group, confirmed that the company is looking to enter the semiconductor space. “At the Tata group, we have already pivoted into a number of new businesses like electronics manufacturing, 5G network equipment as well as semiconductors, in all probability," Chandrashekharan said, while speaking at the annual general meeting of the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

