SaaS startup MoEngage has suffered a cybersecurity breach after attackers allegedly exploited compromised credentials of a third-party service provider to gain unauthorised access to parts of its cloud infrastructure. The incident has raised concerns about the security risks associated with external vendors, with some customers reportedly facing difficulties accessing the platform for nearly a week.

Advertisement

MoEngage acknowledged the cyberattack on Saturday, stating that it took place in late October and was contained once the company detected the unauthorised access. The firm said the incident affected less than 1% of its customer accounts and that it had informed the impacted customers directly.

"We engaged independent cybersecurity experts to validate our findings, remediated the incident, and further strengthened our security measures," the company told Moneycontrol.

"There was no disruption to our services as a result of this incident. We remain committed to protecting customer data and maintaining the highest standards of security," it added.

What happened in the MoEngage cyberattack? According to The Economic Times, which accessed an email MoEngage sent to customers on Friday, the breach originated from a third-party service provider whose credentials had been compromised.

Advertisement

The attackers used these credentials to gain unauthorised access to parts of MoEngage's cloud infrastructure. People familiar with the matter told ET that some customers were unable to access the platform for nearly seven days, with access restored for some of them on Thursday.

However, MoEngage maintained that there was no disruption to its services. The company did not publicly identify the compromised vendor or disclose the number of individual users affected.

Was customer data stolen? What did ZebPay say? One of the notable developments following the breach was the disclosure by cryptocurrency exchange ZebPay that some of its users' information had been compromised.

ZebPay informed customers on Saturday that hackers had gained access to MoEngage's cloud infrastructure through compromised credentials, resulting in the theft of certain user information, as per Moneycontrol. The exposed data included basic identification and contact details, device and online-related information, and records of users' recent account activity.

Advertisement

ZebPay clarified that the breach did not compromise its servers, databases, cryptocurrency wallets or trading systems. It added that customers' funds and crypto assets remained safe. The exchange also said it had notified the relevant authorities about the incident in accordance with legal requirements.

What does MoEngage do? Who founded the startup? Established in 2014 by Raviteja Dodda and Yashwanth Kumar, MoEngage is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm offering AI-powered customer engagement, analytics and messaging platforms.

With headquarters in San Francisco and major hub in Bengaluru, the company provides businesses with tools to connect with consumers across mobile apps, websites, emails and other digital platforms. Its solutions help brands track customer behaviour, personalise communications and improve user engagement.

MoEngage works with over 1,350 consumer brands in 75 countries, including Nestlé, Airtel and Flipkart. The company also reported crossing $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2025.

Advertisement

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X