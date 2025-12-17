Customer engagement platform MoEngage has raised an additional $180 million as part of its Series F funding round led by ChrysCapital and Dragon Funds, with participation from Schroders Capital, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
MoEngage’s Series F swells to $280 mn, eyes AI expansion and acquisitions
SummaryMoEngage has secured an additional $180 million in Series F funding, bringing the total to $280 million. The investment will support its AI product development and expand operations in North America and Europe.
