MoEngage taps Avendus to raise up to $180 million from new and existing backers
SummaryIn 2022, the company raised $77 million in a Series E funding round led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and B Capital at a valuation of $700 million.
MUMBAI : US-based customer engagement platform MoEngage is in talks to raise $150-180 million from new and existing investors and has appointed Avendus to help with the mandate, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.
