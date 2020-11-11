Mogae forms JV with Australian voice and digital agency VERSA

New Delhi: Marketing and advertising firm Mogaé on Wednesday announced a joint venture with Australian voice and digital agency VERSA that helps brands build conversational artificial intelligence solutions.

VERSA India will be a 50/50 joint venture between Melbourne-headquartered VERSA and Mogaé Consultants.

VERSA’s global CEO Kath Blackham said the expansion will create opportunities for the Australian business to build a significant Indian operation and fill a gap for conversational AI and voice expertise in this multi-lingual country where low cost smart speakers such as Amazon Alexa, and mobile Google Assistants are already very popular.

“Perhaps some tech companies in India already have the experience to build platforms such as websites, chatbots and apps but few have expertise in conversational strategy and design. We will leverage our established relationships with Amazon, Microsoft and Google to improve customer experience and make lives better by giving the Indian community access on voice to information they traditionally would not have had," Kath said.

Voice is becoming more and more important in a ‘touch-free’ world, said Sandeep Goyal, chairman, Mogae. “So more and more people will now speak to their mobile phone where Google Assistant will follow their command to search for information or music, connect a call or place an order." In the Western world, there’s greater ‘voice’ usage as Alexa speakers have become ubiquitous, he added.

“The VERSA JV will help create these ‘skills’ for brands. Websites of most brands are not voice enabled; VERSA will help make them voice compatible," he explained, adding that soon consumers may be able to place Amazon order by just speaking what they want to shop for. “All the product specs will then need to be voice enabled. VERSA will help do that," he said.

However, the biggest area of work will be in call centres. Chatbots in multiple languages can directly answer 70-80 percent of customer queries, “and VERSA specialises in Conversational AI," he added.

Tanya Goyal, chairperson of VERSA India, who will oversee the JV, also said that the company will develop solutions such as contact centre AI bots, websites and apps that have a foundation of conversational AI built in. “We will be working closely with big brands in India to help them realise the potential of conversational AI and voice," she said.

VERSA said its expansion into India will help it capitalise demand for specialised conversational strategy and design in a market with a population of more than 1.3 billion people, and an installed base of nearly a billion mobile phones.

On its website, Versa says it uses data, research, strategy, UX, design and technology to design conversations and digital experiences around consumers. For instance, as part of its services it offers chatbots, customer service AI and builds and designs omni-channel experiences for Amazon Alexa, Google Actions, Chat, IVR and LivePerson support.

