Mogae Media acquires advertising agency Rediffusion

"'Whenever you see colour, think of us', for Jenson & Nicholson was a path breaking campaign. So was 'Hum Red & White peene walon ki baat hi kuchh aur hai' for Red & White cigarettes, 'Annu taazgi de de' for Tata Tea, 'Gimme Red!' for Eveready and the recent 'Isko laga dala, toh life jhingalala' for Tata Sky. Rediffusion was also responsible for creating the cult ad film featuring AR Rahman, with the very memorable Airtel brand tune that has had the highest number of downloads in history," he added.