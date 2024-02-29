Moglix eyes India domicile shift, IPO launch within two years
Moglix is evaluating options for a domestic listing in two years. The company joins the queue of multiple other startups such as Razorpay, Eruditus and Groww who are evaluating flipping back to India.
Bengaluru: Alpha Wave Global-backed Moglix, a business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce unicorn for manufacturing goods, is contemplating relocating its domicile to India, and launching an initial public offering (IPO) within two years, founder and chief executive officer Rahul Garg said in an interview.