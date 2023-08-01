Moglix eyes follow-on round, Esop buyback2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 11:09 PM IST
B2B e-commerce platform Moglix is in talks to secure a secondary round worth $30-35m, with a substantial portion to be used for an employee stock option buyback
Mumbai: B2B e-commerce platform Moglix is in talks with both existing and new investors to secure a secondary round worth $30-35 million. A substantial portion of it will be an employee stock option buyback, said two people aware of the development.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×