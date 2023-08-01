Mumbai: B2B e-commerce platform Moglix is in talks with both existing and new investors to secure a secondary round worth $30-35 million. A substantial portion of it will be an employee stock option buyback, said two people aware of the development.

The secondary is estimated to be at 15-20% discount to the company’s primary valuation of $2.6 billion. “A large Esop block is being done. It should conclude in a month or so," one of the two people said. “It could be part of a primary fund raising the company has been trying to put together."

According to the first person, a few early investors may partially cash out as part of this round. In 2021, it expanded its Esop pool to $10 million, comprising over 300 employees.

This will be the second and largest Esop purchase by the company. In 2021, it bought back Esops worth $3 million.

Last December, Mint first reported about the Bengaluru-based startup’s plans to raise $100-150 million from existing and new investors, including Middle East-based family offices, among others.

Founded in 2015 by Rahul Garg, Moglix offers procurement, packaging, supply chain financing and integrated software services. The Tiger Global-backed firm had raised $250 million in Series F in January 2022 at a valuation of $2.6 billion. Alpha Wave Global (formerly Falcon Edge), Jungle Ventures, Ward Ferry, IFC and Accel are its investors. It has so far secured $470 million in equity funding. It entered the coveted unicorn club in 2021 following a $120 million funding led by Alpha Wave Global.

A spokesperson for Moglix said, “While there are investors always reaching out to us, there is no active conversation right now."

The firm caters to more than 500,000 small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and over 1,000 large manufacturers across India and the UAE. Moglix has a network of more than 16,000 suppliers, over 40 warehouses and related logistics infrastructure.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2022, the company’s parent Mogli Labs Pvt. Ltd. saw a three-fold jump in its revenues to $306.9 million as against $105.2 million in FY21. The company’s net loss also widened from $11.1 million in FY 21 to $21.7 million in FY 22.

“The company has been curtailing its burn and is trying to get closer to profitability," the second person cited above said adding that the company is likely to have closed FY 23 on a stronger footing, The company is yet to file its FY 23 results.