Moglix in talks to raise $100-150 mn1 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 10:42 PM IST
Kimera, a Dubai-based family office, is in talks to lead the new funding round which will also see participation from existing investors
MUMBAI : Moglix, a business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform, is in talks to raise $100-150 million from new and existing investors, said three people with knowledge of the development. The company is expected to fetch a 20% premium on its last valuation of $2.6 billion, these people said.