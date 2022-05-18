Moglix, Livspace backer Jungle Ventures hits final close of fourth VC fund at $600 mn

So far, for every $1 million Jungle Ventures has invested in its company, it has typically done a follow-on of $2-10 million. “If you look at Livspace and Moglix we have been investors in them since seed to the time they turned unicorn and we are still invested in them. With more firepower now we can do more follow-on investments from the new fund," he said. A unicorn is a privately-held startup with a valuation of at least $1 billion.