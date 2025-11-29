Mohandas Pai hits out at Air India Express over ‘sloppy service’ and staff–passenger spat, demands better training

Investor and businessman TV Mohandas Pai has in a post on social media blasted Air India Express staff for “bad behaviour” and “sloppy service”. He tagged the airline and parent company Tata Sons in his post on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter).

Mohandas Pai wrote, “Lousy service by air hostesses on @AirIndiaX flight IX 2142. Crude, badly behaved, sloppy service. Arguing with passenger, Please take action against the air hostesses.”

“Very shocking behaviour. When is the company training staff better @tatasons @AirIndiaX? Not done. The least one can expect is a polite crew,” he complained.

As of publishing, Air India Express has not responded to Mint’s email query. This report will be updated once a response is received.

This incident comes a few days after Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj publicly called out the low-cost carrier for delay in departure from Guwahati and the lack of communication regarding it on 26 November. In its response, AI Express said the Guwahati to Hyderabad flight was cancelled due to “unforeseen operational reasons”.

The airlines' official account responded to Siraj's post on X, responding: “We regret to inform you that the flight has been cancelled due to unforeseen operational reasons. Our team at the airport is actively assisting all guests with the necessary arrangements. We understand how difficult this situation is, and we truly appreciate your patience and understanding. Please be assured that our team will continue to keep you updated and extend all possible support.”

Notably, Siraj was heading back to Hyderabad after India suffered a 408-run defeat to South Africa in the second test, resulting in a 0-2 loss in the two-match series. South Africa has logged a clean sweep against India at home, after New Zealand won a 3-0 victory last year.

