Mohnish Pabrai's fund buys 2% stake in Edelweiss Financial Services

Mohnish Pabrai's fund and persons acting in concert (PACs), have hiked stake in Edelweiss Financial Services by buying over 1.90 crore shares for an estimated sum of Rs147.75 crore in open market transactions

Indian-American businessman Mohnish Pabrai's fund has bought 2% stake in Edelweiss Financial Services for an estimated sum of ₹147.75 crore through open market transactions.

Indian-American businessman Mohnish Pabrai's fund has bought 2% stake in Edelweiss Financial Services for an estimated sum of ₹147.75 crore through open market transactions.

Mohnish Pabrai's fund and persons acting in concert (PACs), have hiked stake in Edelweiss Financial Services by buying over 1.90 crore shares in open market transactions.

Mohnish Pabrai's fund and persons acting in concert (PACs), have hiked stake in Edelweiss Financial Services by buying over 1.90 crore shares in open market transactions. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Also read: Why farm politics doesn't win elections in India

As per regulatory filing, Pabrai Investment Fund 3 Ltd, The Pabrai Investment Fund IV, LP, Dhandho India Zero Fee Fund LP, Dhandho India Zero Fee Offshore Ltd and Pabrai Investment Fund II, LP, bought 1,90,52,906 shares of Edelweiss Financial Services representing 2.03% stake in the open market.

The shares were bought on December 3, 2020, and, based on the weighted average price of the stock at ₹77.55 apiece, the transaction is estimated at ₹147.75 crore.

Mohnish Pabrai's fund and persons acting in concert (PACs), held 5.04% stake in Edelweiss Financial Services earlier. It has now gone up to 7.07%.

Shares of Edelweiss Financial Services were trading 1.65% down at ₹80.50 apiece on BSE.