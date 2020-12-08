This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >Companies >News >Mohnish Pabrai's fund buys 2% stake in Edelweiss Financial Services
Mohnish Pabrai's fund buys 2% stake in Edelweiss Financial Services
1 min read.12:17 PM IST
PTI
Mohnish Pabrai's fund and persons acting in concert (PACs), have hiked stake in Edelweiss Financial Services by buying over 1.90 crore shares for an estimated sum of Rs147.75 crore in open market transactions
Indian-American businessman Mohnish Pabrai's fund has bought 2% stake in Edelweiss Financial Services for an estimated sum of ₹147.75 crore through open market transactions.
Indian-American businessman Mohnish Pabrai's fund has bought 2% stake in Edelweiss Financial Services for an estimated sum of ₹147.75 crore through open market transactions.
Mohnish Pabrai's fund and persons acting in concert (PACs), have hiked stake in Edelweiss Financial Services by buying over 1.90 crore shares in open market transactions.
Mohnish Pabrai's fund and persons acting in concert (PACs), have hiked stake in Edelweiss Financial Services by buying over 1.90 crore shares in open market transactions.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
As per regulatory filing, Pabrai Investment Fund 3 Ltd, The Pabrai Investment Fund IV, LP, Dhandho India Zero Fee Fund LP, Dhandho India Zero Fee Offshore Ltd and Pabrai Investment Fund II, LP, bought 1,90,52,906 shares of Edelweiss Financial Services representing 2.03% stake in the open market.
The shares were bought on December 3, 2020, and, based on the weighted average price of the stock at ₹77.55 apiece, the transaction is estimated at ₹147.75 crore.
Mohnish Pabrai's fund and persons acting in concert (PACs), held 5.04% stake in Edelweiss Financial Services earlier. It has now gone up to 7.07%.
Shares of Edelweiss Financial Services were trading 1.65% down at ₹80.50 apiece on BSE.