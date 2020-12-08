Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Mohnish Pabrai's fund buys 2% stake in Edelweiss Financial Services
Shares of Edelweiss Financial Services were trading 1.65% down at 80.50 apiece on BSE.

Mohnish Pabrai's fund buys 2% stake in Edelweiss Financial Services

1 min read . 12:17 PM IST PTI

Mohnish Pabrai's fund and persons acting in concert (PACs), have hiked stake in Edelweiss Financial Services by buying over 1.90 crore shares for an estimated sum of Rs147.75 crore in open market transactions

As per regulatory filing, Pabrai Investment Fund 3 Ltd, The Pabrai Investment Fund IV, LP, Dhandho India Zero Fee Fund LP, Dhandho India Zero Fee Offshore Ltd and Pabrai Investment Fund II, LP, bought 1,90,52,906 shares of Edelweiss Financial Services representing 2.03% stake in the open market.

The shares were bought on December 3, 2020, and, based on the weighted average price of the stock at 77.55 apiece, the transaction is estimated at 147.75 crore.

Mohnish Pabrai's fund and persons acting in concert (PACs), held 5.04% stake in Edelweiss Financial Services earlier. It has now gone up to 7.07%.

Shares of Edelweiss Financial Services were trading 1.65% down at 80.50 apiece on BSE.

