MOIL records 10% jump in production in Feburary

MOIL records 10% jump in production in Feburary1 min read . 08:48 PM IST
- Sales at 1.32 lakh tonnes of manganese ore during February, 2023 was higher by 19% vis-à-vis February, 2022, steel ministry said
NEW DELHI :With a production of 1.31 lakh tonnes of Manganese (Mn) Ore in February, 2023, MOIL has registered 10% growth over the same period last year.
NEW DELHI :With a production of 1.31 lakh tonnes of Manganese (Mn) Ore in February, 2023, MOIL has registered 10% growth over the same period last year.
“Sales at 1.32 lakh tonnes of manganese ore during February, 2023 was higher by 19% vis-à-vis February, 2022," the Ministry of Steel said.
“Sales at 1.32 lakh tonnes of manganese ore during February, 2023 was higher by 19% vis-à-vis February, 2022," the Ministry of Steel said.
CMD MOIL Ajit Kumar Saxena congratulated MOIL collective on maintaining upward trend in production and mentioned that it is fully geared up for much higher production level in coming months.
MOIL Limited is a Schedule-A, Mini-ratna Category-I CPSE under the administrative control of Ministry of Steel, Government of India.
MOIL is the largest producer of manganese ore in the country, contributing approx 45% of the domestic production. It operates eleven mines in the state of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
The company has ambitious vision of more than doubling its production to 3.00 million tonnes by 2030.
MOIL is also exploring business opportunities in the Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, besides other areas in Madhya Pradesh.