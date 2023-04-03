MOIL records 6% growth in production, second highest since inception1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 04:36 PM IST
MOIL has made record capital expenditure worth ₹245 crore in financial year 2023, a growth of 14% from financial year 2022.
New Delhi: State-owned miner MOIL on Monday said it registered a 6% year-on-year growth in manganese ore production to 13.02 lakh tonne (LT) in the financial year 2022-23. This was the company’s second highest production figure since its inception.
