MOIL registers record production in Dec

MOIL registers record production in Dec1 min read . 07:18 PM IST
- Sales at 164,235 tonnes for the month has also been spectacular, with a growth of around 91% over Nov, 2022
NEW DELHI :State-owned, Moil Ltd on Monday said that its December production stood at 141,321 tonnes, an increase of 18% from November.
“MOIL has registered best December production of 1,41,321 tonnes of manganese ore in December, 2022. Producing at its rated capacity level, production increase has been to an extent of 18 percent over November, 2022," the Ministry of Steel said in a statement.
Sales at 1,64,235 tonnes for the month has also been spectacular, with a growth of around 91 percent over November, 2022, it added.
Ajit Kumar Saxena, CMD MOIL, who has taken charge as CMD on 29 December 2022, shared that it is heartening to see MOIL team coming together to register such a performance and expressed confidence that the same will be continued.
Further, the company has increased prices across grades in the range of 2.7-15% effective Sunday.
MOIL Limited is a Schedule-A, Miniratna Category-I CPSE under the administrative control of Ministry of Steel, Government of India. It is the largest producer of manganese ore in the country and operates eleven mines in the states of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
The company holds about 34% of the manganese ore reserves of the country and is contributing approximately 45% of the domestic production. MOIL has an ambitious vision of almost doubling its production to 3.00 million tons by 2030.
It is also exploring business opportunities in the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Odisha besides other areas in the state of Madhya Pradesh.
The company’s consolidated net profit declined 7.4% to ₹51.38 crore on a 4.5% rise in net sales to ₹267.70 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.