MOIL registers record production in December

1 min read . 06:48 PM IST

The company’s consolidated net profit declined 7.4% to ₹ 51.38 crore on a 4.5% rise in net sales to ₹ 267.70 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22

State-owned, Moil Ltd on Monday said that its December production stood at 141,321 tonnes, an increase of 18% from November. Sales at 1,64,235 tonnes for the month has also been spectacular, with a growth of around 91% over November, 2022, it added